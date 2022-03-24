TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is jumping into the conversation about a transgender swimmer who won a collegiate title by declaring the runner-up as the real winner.

DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring Florida-born Emma Weyant as the winner of the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women’s tournament, rather than transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

His proclamation comes nearly one year after he signed a bill that requires anyone participating in girls’ athletics to have an original birth certificate that states they are female.