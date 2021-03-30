Florida lawmakers propose bill that would prohibit giving food, water to voters

(WPEC/CBS) — Florida lawmakers are considering a Republican-backed bill that would overhaul aspects of the state’s election system, including prohibiting handing out food, water, or anything else to voters near a polling place.

The bill, officially named HB 7041, primarily seeks to change parts of the state’s vote-by-mail process, including requiring that vote-by-mail dropboxes be monitored 24/7 and limiting who is allowed to drop off a ballot on someone’s behalf.

According to CBS-affiliate WPEC, the legislation would also allow the public to see steps of the signature verification process, used to ensure the legitimacy of a vote by mail ballot. Republicans believe the measure would ensure transparency while Democrats expressed concerns it would infringe on voters’ privacy and potentially lead to identity theft.

But the bill’s most controversial provision would not allow anyone to interact with or give something to voters unless they are 150 feet away from the door of a polling place.

That would include food and water, according to Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R- Spring Hill), who sponsored the bill.

“When you give something of value to a voter, especially if you’re a candidate, and you’re handing out something of value to someone in line, I think those people are more apt to think about voting for you,” Rep. Ingoglia said in a hearing last Monday, specifically referencing handing out water at the polls.

Rep. Ingoglia and other Tallahassee Republicans argue the bill is not intended to limit voters’ access to the ballot box or reduce the inclination of minority communities to go vote.

But top Florida Democrats argue that is exactly what it does.

“We have to fight voter suppression everywhere — in blue states, red states, and purple states,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried tweeted Monday, mentioning the bill.

“Voters trust the elections system…this would cancel all of that,” said Rep. Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) in last week’s hearing.

Critics of the bill compare it to controversial legislation in Georgia that banned handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls.