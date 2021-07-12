Florida man charged with running dog, rooster fighting rings

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man is facing charges that he operated dog and rooster fighting rings out of his home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they found injured roosters and pit bulls at the home of Rafael Del Valle Jomarron and an empty pool that had been converted into a fighting pit.

Deputies seized six female bull terriers, one female hound dog, two male bull terriers and a rooster that had severe injuries to its chest and back.

The 40-year-old suspect denied that he was fighting the animals, saying they were injured during breeding.

He is charged with multiple felonies animal cruelty and fighting.