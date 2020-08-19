Florida man fractured 2-month-old’s bones after ‘constant crying,’ deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested for child abuse after fracturing the bones of an infant, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

While bathing her 2-month-old child, the mother noticed the infant would cry uncontrollably after moving its arm for bathing purposes. Her pediatrician ordered x-rays which revealed multiple fractures on the infant’s body.

The victim was sent to UF Health where a skeletal survey was conducted. The survey revealed fractures to both arms, legs, and a rib. Doctors said injuries such as those are commonly found in infants who have been severely shaken and squeezed.

Investigation lead detectives to interview 25-year-old Justin Michael Gluck, of Tampa, in which he reportedly admitted to squeezing and shaking the baby on multiple occasions when it would “cry constantly.” Gluck even admitted to hearing the baby’s bones break, detectives said.

At the conclusion of the interview with detectives, Gluck was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse of an infant.