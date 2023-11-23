HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay mom said she and her family have been harassed because of controversial content she has posted online.

Sara Cheek provides for her family in an unconventional way, through a site called OnlyFans, where users pay for content, which often features explicit material.

“I do OnlyFans,” she said. “I’m a content creator. I also do sports talk, I make predictions for a few of the sports networks, and I’m also a Playboy model.”

She has been doing X-rated work for the past three years, and because of it, she says her children have been bullied.

“Now that I’m achieving different things, I think it either intimidates others or makes them feel insecure about decisions that they’ve made,” Cheek said. “They take that out on me not knowing that they’re taking that out on my kids.”

Sara and Matt have four children, ages 3 through 11. The couple said back in October, their 9-year-old son, Camden, was playing hockey at the Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex. Matt recalls a hostile environment where parents would get into arguments.

“Our kid Camden gets hit into the glass right in front of [Sara],” Matt said.

Matt said the father of the child who hit Camden yelled, “Yeah, take that kid out.”

“She turns around to him and says, seriously?” he recalled.

Three days later, the Cheeks said they received an email from the general manager of the complex that said Camden was no longer allowed to play hockey at the complex, and their family is no longer permitted in the building.

The general manager for the complex did not provide comment.

Source: Sara Cheek

“Having things happen to our children has been really hard because we turn off work,” Sara Cheek said. “We parents and that situation and to see them get affected. It’s probably the most heartbreaking thing anybody can experience.”

Sara said she is treated with respect professionally, but personally it’s a different story.