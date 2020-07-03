Live Now
Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman

The booking photo released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Paris Anderson on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer is being fired for hitting a woman in the face inside an airport terminal.

A video posted on Twitter shows a Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a woman who had missed her flight after arriving late to the Miami International Airport terminal.

A police report says the woman was yelling at the officer and then struck him on the chin with her face.

Body camera video shows the officer then striking the woman.

