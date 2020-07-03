Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer is being fired for hitting a woman in the face inside an airport terminal.
A video posted on Twitter shows a Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a woman who had missed her flight after arriving late to the Miami International Airport terminal.
A police report says the woman was yelling at the officer and then struck him on the chin with her face.
Body camera video shows the officer then striking the woman.
- Despite 2 ACL tears, Wake Forest HS star RB Miquel Haywood overcomes adversity on his way to Naval Academy
- NC man attacks coworker with 2×4 plank of wood, police say
- K-9 helps find missing NC woman last seen 3 days ago
- NC Sheetz store closed until next week after worker tests positive for COVID-19
- Washington Redskins sponsor, FedEx, asks team to change its name
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now