Florida toddler, alleged kidnapper both killed when suspect crashes into tree at high speed

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old Florida boy is dead after his family says his mother’s boyfriend abducted him during an argument and then crashed a car into a tree at high speed.

The abductor also died in the Thursday morning crash. Police identified them as 25-year-old Ryan Yates and 3-year-old James Oizan-Chapon.

The boy’s grandmother said Yates had been arguing with the boy’s mother when he grabbed the child, threw him in the mother’s Mercedes and sped off.

He hit a tree, the car split in two and caught fire.

Yates had a lengthy arrest history for auto theft, battery and robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories