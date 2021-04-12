Florida woman hit, killed by bullet as neighbor’s gun discharges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida woman was fatally shot in the head when a neighbor’s gun discharged as he was cleaning it a short distance from her home.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sgt. Edwin Cayenne says when officers arrived at the home, a neighbor told them the gun had accidentally fired while he was cleaning his gun. He was inside his home some 40 to 50 yards away.

Cayenne says the man is cooperating with investigators. He says the shooting appears to be a “tragic accident.”

The woman’s teenage daughter was inside the home, but was not injured.