Flu season could have a negative impact on nationwide blood supply: Red Cross

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a spike in flu cases this year. The American Red Cross warns that could have a negative impact on the country’s blood and platelet supply, that it said is already struggling.

“Flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year,” the CDC said.

The blood-supply shortage worsens as seasonal illnesses decrease the number of health donors, as well as winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross is urging donors to donate in order to combat the ongoing emergency blood shortage.

There is no waiting period for blood donation after receiving a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination, as long as the donor is symptom-free, they said.

In an additional effort to encourage donors to give blood this month, the American Red Cross will give anyone who comes to donate between now and November 23 a $10 Amazon eGift Card. Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by calling 1-800-Red Cross or online.