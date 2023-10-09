(WJW) – Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died.
PEOPLE reports Chiarello died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he had been treated for the past week for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. He was 61.
“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” his company announced in a statement to PEOPLE. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.”
Chiarello’s family was with him at the time of his death, the company said.
“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” the family added.
Chiarello’s funeral arrangements will be private, and in lieu of flowers, his family is asking donations instead be made to Meals on Wheels.