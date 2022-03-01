RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ford is recalling more than 18,000 new Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs from the 2022 model year due to an issue with a fuel leak that could lead to a fire following a crash.

According to Consumer Reports, the issue is due to the fuel filler tube. This is the part that connects the gas tank to the gas cap.

A design issue means that the fuel filler tube could detach during a crash, according to the recall issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If the tube detaches it could then lead to a fire.

If you own one of the recalled vehicles, you can take it to a dealership where they will install a fuel vapor line redundant locking clip for free.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 4, the NHTSA said.

Owners can also contact Ford customer service by calling 1-866-327-7332. The Ford recall code is 22C02.