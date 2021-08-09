Forecasters add new model to help predict space weather impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Smartphones, cars, even tractors – technology is everywhere you turn and continues to evolve. As we enjoy this tech on Earth, what’s going on in space could impact it.

“With our technologies relying more and more on satellite technologies, the space weather impacts become more important in these sectors” explained Dr. Michele Cash.

Cash is the lead researcher on the newest model called the WAM-IPE which has been added to the Space Weather Prediction Center’s toolkit. This new model is focused on the part of Earth’s atmosphere where many of our satellites are in orbit and could be venerable to energy from the sun.

“Our sun is a very active star and it’s constantly emitting particles and energy into space. So, space weather is a consequence of that volatile behavior of the sun, and the nature of Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere,” Cash explained.

While that all sounds very technical, and maybe a little alarming, she says for the most part, space weather usually does not significantly impact us.

However, in an unfortunate coincidence, a high-level geomagnetic storm caused a radio blackout for eight hours in September 2017 right after Hurricane Irma was at its strongest, leaving emergency communication silent.

In these rare cases, a strong enough storm can impact much of the technology we rely on every day, like radio communication, GPS, and even the power grid.

“So when we get these geomagnetic storms, you’re actually changing the magnetic field at the surface of the earth,” Cash said. “That change induces a current and those currents can flow through the power grid”

Other than creating the Northern Lights well away from Central North Carolina, thankfully low-end geomagnetic storms aren’t going to have much of an impact on our lives. The Space Weather Prediction Center continues to add more tools to their tool kit and will keep us informed if they do.