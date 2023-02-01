A well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday, months after his home was searched by federal authorities.

Authorities found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home. Authorities also discovered multiple conversations in which “participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children,” according to court papers.

He faces a charge of transportation of child pornography, which calls for a minimum of five years behind bars and up to 20 years in prison, officials said. An email seeking comment was sent to Meek’s attorney.

ABC News declined to comment Wednesday. Meek resigned from ABC News last year.

The FBI’s investigation was prompted by a tip from Dropbox about child pornography found in a Dropbox account that was associated with Meek, according to court papers. Federal authorities searched his home in April and took multiple devices.

Authorities say investigators also found that Meek engaged with minors on platforms like Snapchat. A minor interviewed by law enforcement told authorities that Meek approached her through Snapchat and pressured her to provide sexually explicit photos, according to court papers.