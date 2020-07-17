Former game show host said ‘Everyone is lying’ about COVID-19 – then his son tested positive

Former game show host Chuck Woolery’s son has COVID-19, and Woolery has deactivated his Twitter account, a spokesperson for Woolery told CNN on Thursday.
“Chuck’s son is fine and asymptomatic,” said Mark Young with Jekyll and Hyde Advertising. Woolery wanted a break from social media, Young said.
Woolery received lots of attention during the week after President Trump re-tweeted his statements saying everyone is lying about the coronavirus.
“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid-19. Everyone is lying,” Woolery said in that tweet.
“The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it,” the tweet read.
Woolery had previously said it was “an honor to have your president retweet what your thoughts are and think it’s important enough to do that.”
In his last posted tweet before deactivating his account, Woolery said, “Covid-19 is real and it is here.”
