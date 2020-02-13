Former Louisiana ‘Trooper of the Year’ arrested on child porn charge

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP/WNCN) – A Louisiana State Police trooper who was once recognized as “Trooper of the Year” was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge.

State police spokesman, Lt. Nick Manale, says 41-year-old Jason Boyet has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Special agents began an investigation after learning a suspect, later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application.

A Louisana State Police Facebook post from Feb. 18, 2018 recognized Boyet as the “Trooper of the Year.” The post lauded him for helping to seize almost $2 million worth of heroin in 2017.

“Boyet’s supervisors highlighted his job performance, initiative, professionalism, and most of all leadership,” the post said.

Boyet is being held at that Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More headlines from CBS17.com: