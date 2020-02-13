MANDEVILLE, La. (AP/WNCN) – A Louisiana State Police trooper who was once recognized as “Trooper of the Year” was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge.
State police spokesman, Lt. Nick Manale, says 41-year-old Jason Boyet has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
Special agents began an investigation after learning a suspect, later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application.
A Louisana State Police Facebook post from Feb. 18, 2018 recognized Boyet as the “Trooper of the Year.” The post lauded him for helping to seize almost $2 million worth of heroin in 2017.
“Boyet’s supervisors highlighted his job performance, initiative, professionalism, and most of all leadership,” the post said.
Boyet is being held at that Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 98-year-old Girl Scout has been selling cookies for 88 years
- A kindergartner with Down syndrome pointed a finger gun at her teacher – the school called the police
- Former Louisiana ‘Trooper of the Year’ arrested on child porn charge
- NC police trying to find man who pepper-sprayed pharmacy employees during armed robbery
- Man investigated for sex trafficking forced young women to work on Pinehurst property, NY lawsuit says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now