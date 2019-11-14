Former Pres. Jimmy Carter up and walking around following procedure

ATLANTA, GA. (WRBL)–Just one day after a procedure to reduce pressure on his brain, Former President Jimmy Carter is up and walking around.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the former president had a visit from the pastor of his church Wednesday. Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church describes Mr. Carter as being in “good spirits” following Tuesday’s procedure.

Wednesday Lowden made the trip from Plains, Georgia to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where Mr. Carter underwent the procedure and is now recovering. Lowden said the former president is up and walking around.

Lowden came to Atlanta filled with well wishes and prayers for Mr. Carter from church members. The former president is also very eager to get back to teaching Sunday School at the church according to Lowden.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for The Carter Carter Center said the procedure was completed without complications. There is no word on when Mr. Carter will be released from the hospital. The former president will remain at the hospital “as long as advisable” according to the spokesperson.

Timeline of President Carter’s Health

November 12, 2019 Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter’s Surgery

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is recovering at Emory University Hospital following surgery this morning to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma. There are no complications from the surgery. President Carter will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation. We do not anticipate any further statements until he is released from the hospital. President and Mrs. Carter thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received.

November 11, 2019 President Carter Admitted to Emory University Hospital

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

October 24, 2019 President Carter Released from Hospital

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes.

October 22, 2019 Update on President Jimmy Carter’s Health

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.

October 06, 2019 Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter’s Health

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall today at his home in Plains, Georgia, that required stitches above his brow. He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 6-11, starting with the opening ceremony this evening.

May 18, 2019 Statement from The Carter Center

President Carter will not be teaching his Sunday school class tomorrow. Though he is progressing well, he underestimated the amount of time he would need to recover from his recent hip replacement. He and his wife, Rosalynn, appreciate everyone’s support and prayers and apologize for any inconvenience to those who traveled to hear his lesson. In their absence, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., would love to welcome all visitors.

May 16, 2019 Health Update on Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

President Carter was released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today and will continue to recuperate at home. He will undergo physical therapy, as part of his recovery from hip replacement surgery. President Carter plans to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend.

May 13, 2019 Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter’s Health

While leaving to go turkey hunting this morning, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia. He is recovering comfortably from surgery to repair a broken hip at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. His surgeon stated that the surgery was successful. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

July 14, 2017 Update on President Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital this morning to return to the Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnipeg. He attended the morning devotional at 8 a.m. kicking off the last day of the annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Canada.

July 13, 2017 Update from The Carter Center

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated this morning while working at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Learn More

July 13, 2017 Statement Issued by Habitat for Humanity Today at Build in Winnipeg, Manitoba

President Carter has been working hard all week. He was dehydrated working in the hot sun and has been taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building. Any further updated will come from the Carter Center. Learn More

December 05, 2015 Statement from Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

My most recent MRI brain scan did not reveal any signs of the original cancer spots nor any new ones. Learn More

November 09, 2015 Update from The Carter Center on President Carter’s Health

President Carter has received good news from his Winship Cancer Institute doctors.

August 20, 2015 President Carter Discusses Cancer Diagnosis

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter reflected on his life’s work during a press conference Aug. 20 in which he revealed that cancer has spread to his brain.

August 19, 2015 Clarification from The Carter Center

At his press conference today to discuss his cancer and treatment, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter mentioned four scheduled cancer treatments.

August 11, 2015 Statement from Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Recent liver surgery revealed that I have cancer that now is in other parts of my body. I will be rearranging my schedule as necessary so I can undergo treatment by physicians at Emory Healthcare. A more complete public statement will be made when facts are known, possibly next week.

August 02, 2015 Statement from The Carter Center

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter underwent an elective procedure at Emory University Hospital today to remove a small mass in his liver. His operation proceeded without issues, and the prognosis is excellent for a full recovery.

May 09, 2015 Statement from The Carter Center

President Carter was not feeling well and has departed Guyana to return to Atlanta today. The Carter Center election observation mission in Guyana is continuing its work and will keep him informed of developments.

