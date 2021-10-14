Bill Clinton hospitalized in California, spokesperson says

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry “Hank” Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California for a non-COVID related issue, spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement Thursday.

Clinton is dealing with an infection but is “on the mend” and “in good spirits” according to Ureña.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Ureña added that Clinton “is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

The 42nd president’s spokesman added the following joint statement from the medical center:

President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon. Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack

This story is breaking and will be updated.