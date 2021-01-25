Former President Trump launches ‘Office of the Former President’

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl. (WNCN/AP) — Former President Donald Trump may be gearing up for another run at the White House, or just keeping the American public informed on his activities after establishing the “Office of the Former President”.

According to a release from the office, it was put in place to manage Trump’s “correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

Currently, though, the former president is facing a set of new challenges just days after leaving office.

House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Trump to the Senate late Monday for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s an early sign of Trump’s enduring sway over the party.

The nine House prosecutors carried the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” across the Capitol, making a solemn and ceremonial march to the Senate along the same halls the rioters ransacked just weeks ago.

But Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since the Jan. 6 riot.

Instead, Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and question whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement.