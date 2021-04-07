Former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton backs petition calling for him to be next ‘Jeopardy’ host

LeVar Burton, the former host of the popular children’s TV series “Reading Rainbow” has an interest in being the host of “Jeopardy” after co-signing a petition calling for him to permanently succeed late, longtime host Alex Trebek.

After fans created a Change.org petition to have Burton take the “Jeopardy!” reins following Trebek’s death, he posted the petition on Twitter, saying that he hopes the “powers that be are listening”.

So far, over 177,000 people have signed the petition. Organizers set a goal of 200,000 signatures.

The organizer of the petition quickly reminded everyone that Burton indeed has the credentials to host the show.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition reads.

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” Burton had tweeted in November after the petition was first made.

Fans of Burton shared their thoughts under his tweet.

“I don’t know about the vast trivia knowledge component, but you’d be a perfect host. You’ve had a tremendous positive impact on young people across different platforms,” one commenter said.

“Former contestant here. You would be the perfect host!,” another said.