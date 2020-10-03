Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

The president announced early Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the White House said later in the day that he would be going to a military hospital for “a few days” for treatment. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, said they tested negative after encountering Trump at Tuesday’s debate.

A campaign official with Joe Biden’s campaign said on the condition of anonymity that they are taking down attack ads in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus infection.

The Democrat’s campaign is removing all its negative ads, although in some cases, it may take days for ads already in circulation to stop running. The official says Biden made the decision before news surfaced that Trump was being transferred to a military hospital for a “few days” of treatment.

Trump’s doctor said that the president felt fatigued and that he had been given an experimental treatment aimed at staving off a severe case of COVID-19.

Friday evening he was flown to Walter Reed where he will spend a “few days.” Being there would allow for closer monitoring, such as if doctors decide they’d like scans of his lungs, and a quicker reaction time if he takes a turn for the worse.

