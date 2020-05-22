WASHINGTON – The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served 11 presidents.
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, 91, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16.
His granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life.
Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House.
He began working in the White House in 1957 under then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, but it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who later promoted him to a butler.
A photo of Jerman with former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”
When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Fire at NC church believed to be arson
- NC brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as ICU nurses face potential deportation
- Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus
- FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama
- Man sought in case of missing Ohio high school senior Madison Bell
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now