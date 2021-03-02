Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) — Fox News has added former Trump administration White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to its lineup, an anchor for the network announced during a show Tuesday.

It is unclear what McEnany will be doing with Fox News.

Harris Faulkner informed viewers on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with McEnany on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner said.

McEnany served as the 33rd White House Press Secretary from April 2020 to January 2021. She had worked at CNN before joining Trump.

Even though former President Donald Trump soured somewhat on Fox in the final months of his administration, the network remains popular with his fans.

Recently, Fox hired another Trump administration alum, Larry Kudlow to its lineup.

Kudlow, a former CNBC personality who was national economic council director in the just-concluded Trump administration, will host a weekday program on the Fox Business Network and be a commentator across all of Fox’s platforms.