Four people killed in Albuquerque New Mexico shooting

APD officials report 6 dead following 3 separate shootings Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people were killed late Thursday night in the South Valley. Police are searching for clues and asking people who know anything to come forward.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on Lura Place near Bridge and Goff where officers say they were flagged down by an individual who reported a male had been shot in the roadway. Police say as officers cleared the scene, they discovered other shooting victims.

Three people were found dead at the home and another was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Albuquerque Police say detectives have been working for hours trying to figure out what happened.

“It’s very early in this investigation. Our detectives are out. We’ve called in additional resources due to the complexity of the scenes,” said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina. “We will be out here all night, detectives, trying to process the scene and get more information.”

Police say two other people from this scene were taken to the hospital by the Bernalillo County Fire Department and are expected to recover. Dozens of people were on scene when officers arrived.

APD is interviewing them but they’re also asking anyone else with information to come forward. Officials report that initial interviews have revealed that an unknown vehicle drove down Lura Pl and fired multiple shots at a male in the road.

It is unknown when the other victims were shot.

This was one of three shootings from around the metro Thursday night. There was another shooting that killed two more people in the northwest.

APD responded to a total of three separate shootings across the city Thursday night.