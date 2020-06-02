Four St. Louis officers shot after amid night of violent protests

by: Gregg PalermoPosted: Jun 2, 2020 / 12:55 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2020 / 12:55 AM CDT

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis police confirm four officers have been struck by gunfire Monday night, as protests against police brutality turned violent.

While police have not confirmed the precise location where the incident took place, but department sources have indicated that it was in the Olive Street corridor, not far from Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

A news release indicated that the injuries were all non life-threatening, but that police were still taking gunfire downtown. St. Louis police crews on scene in the Olive corridor have been augmented by Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement assets.