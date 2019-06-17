Frozen breakfast wraps recalled after rocks, other material found inside, officials say

DENISON, Texas (WNCN/CNN Newsource) — More than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps are being recalled.

‘El Monterey’ frozen breakfast wraps are being pulled off the shelves across the country because they may have pieces of material, including small rocks.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap.

The recall is listed as the most serious type, in which “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” the USDA says.

Ruiz Foods Products produced the wraps in January.

The USDA says Ruiz Foods advised them that it had received three consumer complaints about the wraps.

The specific recall information is:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The recalled wraps have establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods’ Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474.