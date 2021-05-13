Fully vaccinated Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – The upcoming Friday taping of the show “Real Time with Bill Maher” has been canceled as the show’s namesake has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bill Maher tested positive “during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID,” the show’s Twitter manager wrote. “He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine.”

pic.twitter.com/dSBoyr1U5c — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) May 13, 2021

The show said no other staff or crew members had tested positive, and that the show will be rescheduled “at a later date.”

“Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Maher, 65, experienced what scientists have come to call a “breakthrough case,” in which a fully vaccinated person comes down with COVID. The phenomenon is very rare.

As of mid-April, only 5,800 Americans had contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.