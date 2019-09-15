Gas prices down 20 cents from July, but Saudi refinery attack could trigger spike

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 3 cents per gallon over the past three weeks to $2.63.

The price is 20 cents lower than what it was in mid-July.

However, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday she expects the trend to reverse after Saturday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility.

There was no immediate impact on global oil prices from the attacks as markets were closed for the weekend, but analysts anticipate a price spike when markets reopen Monday.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.62 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.11 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down a penny since August 23, to $2.99 per gallon.

The weekend drone attack on one of the world’s largest crude oil processing plants dramatically cut into global oil supplies.

Aramco produces and exports Saudi Arabia’s more than 9.5 million barrels of oil per day to consumers around the world.

What commodity traders are most looking for now is how long the suspension of production will last. Aramco has not said what that timeframe might be.

A lengthy disruption is almost certain to drive global oil prices well above the $60 a barrel that trading closed at on Friday.

When markets open Monday, prices could rocket by up to $10 a barrel in a knee-jerk reaction, though the sustainability of the rally will hinge on an assessment of the magnitude and duration of the supply shortfall, said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore’s Vanda Insights.

The pre-dawn attacks Saturday were claimed by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels, although there are questions about whether the drones were launched from Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Houthi rebels in Yemen since early 2015, but this is by far the most infrastructurally devastating attack inside the kingdom since the conflict began.

Eurasia Group notes that Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems are designed to defend against traditional threats but are ill-equipped to tackle asymmetrical aerial threats from drones.

The attacks targeted Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oil field. Abqaiq is home to the world’s largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant, where oil is made safe for transport on ships.

