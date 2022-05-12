RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The average price of gas in the U.S. hit a record high Thursday, averaging $4.41 a gallon, according to AAA. Are the prices expected to have an impact on summer plans?

In an interview with NewsNation, Clint Henderson, the Senior News Editor at travel website The Points Guy, said they are seeing some people change Memorial Day road trips, but when it comes to flying, fuel prices aren’t expected to keep people on the ground.

Danielle Wilks of Raleigh won’t be taking summer road trips. She might not feel the pain at the pump, but she will feel it at the ticket counter.

“The prices do seem to be higher than they typically are, so even though I’m not driving places I still feel like I’m feeling it in my flights,” Wilks said.

According to the Consumer Price Index, airfare this April was up 33.3 percent from one year ago.

Henderson said airfare will continue to rise in the coming months, so if you’re planning a trip, book as soon as possible.

“We haven’t even really started to see significant increases to ticket prices because of gas, the gas they use in jets, so as they pass those costs on to consumers, prices are gonna go up even furhter,” Henderson said.

Henderson said those prices will likely have little to no impact on airlines, hotels and big destinations because there is so much pent up demand for big trips.

“Well, because things are starting to open back up and going back to normal, and I wasn’t able to travel during COVID a lot, I’m like forget it, if I have an opportunity to travel I’m just gonna travel and I’ll just deal with the expenses later,” Wilks said.

Henderson said to take advantage of airline vacation packages that bundle airfare and hotels — he said you can save up to 40 percent.

If you’ve been hoarding airline miles or points, he said now’s the time to cash in.