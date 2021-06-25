George Floyd’s family, memorial foundation ‘jubilant’ over Chauvin sentencing; says more work ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a year after the death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, found out his fate Friday afternoon.

He was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison.

“We were jubilant. I spoke with Bridgett Floyd. Her and I have been speaking all day praying and just asking God to ensure that we just get justice,” said Jacari Harris.

Harris is the executive director of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

“Overall, I believe justice was served for this case for George Floyd, but there are hundreds of other cases. Known and unknown,” he said.

While he said there is some relief, Harris said the work will continue.

“This is not the end of George Floyd and that we will continue the good work. We will continue to bring about his legacy and continue to transform our communities, just like George Floyd transformed the world,” he said.

“We have Ahmad Arbery. We have Breonna Taylor. We have so many names. Daunte Wright. We have so many names. Ma’Khia Bryant. That have been murdered since George Floyd,” Harris continued.

He also said the foundation will continue to push legislation like the George Floyd Policing Act.

Roger Floyd, George Floyd’s uncle, said in a text message: “I am accepting of the sentencing of 22 ½ years. I would have preferred 25; however, a message was sent.”