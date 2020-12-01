Georgia Aquarium’s largest female whale shark dies

ATLANTA (AP) — The largest female whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has died.
The aquarium says Trixie died Friday after her health rapidly declined. She had been at the aquarium since 2006.
Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world. They are considered endangered and live in tropical waters across the globe.
According to the Georgia Aquarium website, their average length is roughly between 18 and 32 feet.
Trixie and another female whale shark arrived at the aquarium in 2006 after they were flown more than 8,000 miles from Taipei, Taiwan, on a specially configured freighter.
The aquarium currently has three other whale sharks.
- Dog adopted after spending 842 days in animal shelter
- VIDEO: OKC Zoo shows baby elephant’s ultrasound!
- AG Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
- Pennsylvania man charged with killing neighbor’s dogs, owner cited
- California newlyweds tie the knot on separate floors of 2-story home after bride tests positive for coronavirus
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now