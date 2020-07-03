Girl being attacked by group on school property is caught on video, NY police say

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are investigating an incident where they say a girl was attacked by several other middle school-aged juveniles.

According to police, it happened on North Tonawanda school property on July 1 around 3:30 p.m. The incident was captured on video, police say.

The parents of the suspects have been cooperative, and police say the offenders will be charged and referred to family court.

School administrators will take disciplinary action “to the extent they are allowed,” police say.

No names will be released due to the ages of the victim and suspects.

A girl’s softball team has started a fundraiser for the victim and for boys they say helped stop the attack.

The softball booster club said that they would use the funds to help the victim buy a new school wardrobe “to start the year off feeling good about herself.”