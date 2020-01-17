Girl in Amber Alert found safe; wife and husband spot car, lead police to suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A husband and wife say their fight-or-flight instinct kicked in when they spotted a car wanted in the abduction of a youngster in Massachusetts.

Benny Correa and Amanda Disley described Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” recognizing the vehicle sought in an Amber Alert in the abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia.

She was snatched after getting off a school bus on Wednesday.

Disley called 911 and gave their location as the driver sped up and ran red lights.

She says her husband slowed at intersections before resuming the pursuit. Police arrested the driver, and the abducted girl appeared unharmed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)