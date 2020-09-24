Girl killed in house explosion, parents and brother injured

A girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home in Oklahoma City exploded Thursday morning, fire officials said. The ages of the girl or her brother were not immediately released, but both are younger than 18, according to District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson.
The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, Fulkerson said. The father suffered serious injuries, and the mother and other child have burn injuries, CBS affiliate KWTV reported.
The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City and destroyed the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses, Fulkerson said.
“When we arrived there was no active fire, it was a completely leveled home with debris up and down the street,” Fulkerson said.
The cause wasn’t known, but Fulkerson said the home had propane, not natural gas.
No names were released. The explosion did not appear intentional, Fulkerson said.
- After 4 months in the hospital, suspect charged with murdering in woman in Garner
- Wendell business owner regrets hosting event after sheriff shuts down sports arena
- 4th grader suspended for moving BB gun during virtual class
- How mortgage forbearance works from the CARES Act
- North Carolina surpasses 1 million mark for absentee ballots requested
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now