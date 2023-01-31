RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — General Motors is recalling some Chevy Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs because there is a risk that the batteries could catch fire.

Officials said the impacted vehicles are:

Bolt EVs 2017-2022

Bots EUVs 2022

GM said this recall is out of an abundance of caution, and it will be replacing the defective batteries with new lithium-ion modules.

Customers will be notified when replacement parts are ready, GM said in a release.

Officials said that while owners wait on the replacement batteries, GM has issued a software update to “allow owners to remove the parking and overnight charging limitations on their vehicles.”

To get the software update, officials said to schedule an appointment with a Chevrolet dealer.

And if you have gotten the update, officials said to follow these steps:

Set your vehicle to a 90 percent state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years) or Target Charge Level mode (for 2019-2022 model years). Instructions on how to do this are available in the videos below. If you are unable to successfully make these changes, or do not feel comfortable making these changes, please visit your Chevrolet dealer to have these adjustments completed.

Charge your vehicle more frequently and avoid depleting your vehicle battery to below approximately 70 miles (113 kilometers) of remaining range, where possible.

Park your vehicle outside immediately after charging and do not leave your vehicle charging indoors overnight.

For more information on this recall, click here.