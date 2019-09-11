GM recalls 3 million pickups, SUVs due to brake issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — General Motors is recalling more than three million pickup trucks and SUVs due to a brake issue.

The recall includes certain Chevrolet Silverados, Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as Cadillac Escalades and GMC Sierras and Yukons.

The models range from 2014 through 2018.

A pump in the braking system can put out less power, increasing stopping distance.

The company says the problem is rare and mostly happens at low speeds.

GM already started notifycing owners that they can take their vehicle to the dealer to have the brakes fixed free of charge.

Click here for more recall information.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now