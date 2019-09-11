Live Now
NC GOP holds presser in wake of Wednesday morning vote

GM recalls 3 million pickups, SUVs due to brake issues

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
General-Motors-Pickup_Wake_177078

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — General Motors is recalling more than three million pickup trucks and SUVs due to a brake issue.

The recall includes certain Chevrolet Silverados, Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as Cadillac Escalades and GMC Sierras and Yukons.

The models range from 2014 through 2018.

A pump in the braking system can put out less power, increasing stopping distance.

The company says the problem is rare and mostly happens at low speeds.

GM already started notifycing owners that they can take their vehicle to the dealer to have the brakes fixed free of charge.

Click here for more recall information.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss