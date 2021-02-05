Going maskless at an airport could result in fine up to $1,500, TSA says

(WNCN) — Do you have travel plans? Well, the Transportation Security Administration says mask up, or you could face a fine.

TSA says individuals who violate the mask mandate will be recommended a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

On Feb. 2, TSA began requiring individuals to wear a mask at TSA airport screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation systems.

This requirement will remain effective until May 11, 2021.

These transportation systems include airports, bus and rail stations, as well as passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads, and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed-routes.

TSA says it will also support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emergency Order requiring that individuals wear masks on conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs.

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”

The federal face mask requirement extends to the nation’s domestic network of airports; passengers and crewmembers flying aboard airplanes operated by domestic and foreign air carriers with inbound flights to U.S. ports of entry; and surface transportation modes, such as passenger rail, bus systems, and over-the-road bus companies.

Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport.

According to the CDC, face masks should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides without gaps.

Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.

While medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill CDC and TSA’s requirements, face shields and/or goggles are not an acceptable substitute for the use of a mask; however, they may be used in addition to an acceptable mask.

In developing implementing guidance, TSA collaborated with stakeholders in identifying certain exemptions to the face mask requirement.

TSA exemptions include travelers under the age of two years old, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and those for whom a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.