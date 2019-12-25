Good Samaritans raise money for WWII veteran who was scammed out of thousands

You wouldn’t know it by his attitude.

“I’m glad you’re here. In fact, I’m glad I’m here too. Hahahaha,” said Floyd Smith, World War II Veteran.

But Smith lost a huge part of his retirement savings to a man who’d done window work on his house shortly after his wife died.

Smith says that man, Mark Gleizer, claimed he was in real financial trouble.

Smith loaned him about $10,000 and never got it back.

A lot of people saw Floyd Smith’s story — in fact — 374 people actually made donations to him.

“Oh my goodness. Honey look at this. 12-thousand 472 dollars and 60 cents. Look at that,” Smith said.

Smith served in the Navy as World War II came to a close.

He wants to go back to sea — or at least the beach — for a honeymoon with his new wife.

He doesn’t take it for granted that he gets a second chance.

“Isn’t that amazing? So many good people in this world,” Smith said.

With his new check in hand and his new love by his side, he left a few words of wisdom.

“Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone.”

