Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (WNCN) – Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 after two were showing mild symptoms last week.

The Zoo announced the positive tests on Monday, saying the gorillas are experiencing some congestion and coughing.

“The gorillas are doing well and we are hopeful for a full recovery,” the Zoo tweeted.

Three gorillas are currently showing signs of illness.

On Jan. 6, two gorillas were coughing so zoo employees tested the animal’s fecal matter for SARS-CoV-2.

On Jan. 8, the preliminary tests detected the presence of the virus in the gorilla troop.

The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the positive results on Monday.

“It is suspected the troop acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member, despite following all recommended precautions,” the Zoo said.

Zoo veterinarians will monitor the animals to provide care for them as needed.