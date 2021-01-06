Gov. Cooper calls protesters storming Capitol in Washington ‘terrorism’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper called the events that unfolded at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday terrorism in a statement on Twitter.

“The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy,” Cooper wrote. “Today’s terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this.”

The Capitol was locked down Wednesday as lawmakers inside were certifying electoral votes from the November presidential election.

Protesters supporting President Donald Trump tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

The Associated Press reported that one person was shot inside the Capitol as the protesters stormed in.

Trump released a video on Twitter asking the protesters to go home.