HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — From his time spent as an NC legislator, a four-term Attorney General and now a two-term Governor, North Carolina voters have had more than 35 years to form an opinion about Roy Cooper.

According to the latest High Point University polling, the democratic Governor has a 48% approval rating. With registered voters, that figure jumps to 53%.

Unaffiliated voters help him get there.

“He does have a bit more appeal across the aisle but not much, I mean this is still a relatively partisan electorate. But with independent voters they do see him doing a better job than they do with some other institutions and some other office holders here in North Carolina,” said Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science at High Point University, and director of the HPU Poll.

Cooper has remained relatively controversy free which helps his numbers, and he is seen as someone who can get something done when it comes to a Republican-led legislature.

On the other hand, President Biden has an approval rating of just 32% among adults and 36% among registered voters.

“We do have some issue areas where he’s seen as doing a pretty good job, you know people approve of the job he’s doing on COVID-19 and a couple of issues, and there are issues where they’re really not particularly happy with his performance,” said Kifer.

According to HPU polling, 42% approved of Biden’s handling of COVID-19.

In descending order, Biden’s approval ranked:

40% — Education

38% — Voting integrity

37% — Civil rights

35% — Protecting democracy

33% — Climate change

33% — Law enforcement

33% — The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Biden received less than one-third of respondents’ approval on his handling of the following:

31% — The war in Ukraine

31% — School safety

29% — Abortion

27% — Taxes

He received even less approval on his handling of issues from inflation to immigration.

25% — Gas prices

25% — Securing the U.S. southern border

20% — Inflation

20% — Handling of classified documents

16% — His son Hunter Biden’s work

With 68% saying the country is on the wrong track, historically much of that blame has been on Washington.

“When you look at the federal government versus the state government, even then often to local governments, overall the citizens of those different levels perceive what’s closer to them more positively to what’s farther from them,” said Kifer.