RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cybercriminals are using advances in artificial intelligence to steal money from you, or steal money in your name by using videos known as deep fakes.

We’ve all got lots of video images floating around in cyberspace usually on social media platforms, and up till now, you could say it was your image, embarrassing or not.

But now, scammers are reproducing your video image for nefarious purposes.

“Digital identities are worth more than a pound of gold right now,” Haywood Talcove said, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government Division. “Your identity allows you to access virtually every system in the world.”

Talcove provided CBS 17 with a real-life example of a deep fake.

It was a video clip of a balding, middle-aged man with glasses.

Next to him was the image of the real person manipulating the deep fake.

Even though the fellow with the glasses wasn’t real, every action and move the manipulator next to him made, from nodding his head, to blinking his eyes, and speaking, it was mirrored in real-time by the deep fake.

Talcove said it wasn’t a lab test, but an actual piece of software being used by criminals around the world.

“A Nigerian group is using this technology right now with romance scams,’’ he said. “What you’ll see is the actual individual, and then you’ll see the face and the video of him interacting.”

Talcove said the deep fakes are so good, they “Blow through the (security) systems.”

Add a little voice cloning and the deep fake will fool a romance scam victim into thinking they are dealing with a real person on a video call.

Romance scams aren’t the extent of criminal fraud being perpetrated by bad actors.

“Government developed a standard called IAL2,’’ Talcove said. “What it requires is a likeness test. So, you’ve got to show…a driver’s license, and then you’ve got to do a video of yourself, like a live video.”

“What the criminals have figured out how to do is use artificial intelligence and machine learning to duplicate your face,” he said.

That way, a fake driver’s license and a deep fake video steals your identity, and who can prove it’s not you? They’re using it anywhere a video ID is required.

The criminals are using deep fakes to steal everything from unemployment benefits to people’s tax refunds.

“As a consumer right now, there is literally nothing you can do,” Talcove said. “The deep fake technology is so good that none of the tools that are currently in place can stop it.”

AI deep fakes also have implications for biometrics being used as security measures. They have the potential, in the future, to defeat that technology, too.

“The government needs to evolve faster than the criminals and they’re not right now,” said Talcove.

The Biden Administration has developed an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights and is pushing government agencies to get ahead of the curve by developing standards to defeat criminal efforts to use AI to defraud us.