Grandma faces charges; had claimed school told boy to cut hair or wear a dress

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Randi Woodley, the grandma of the Tatum child at the heart of a dress code controversy, was arrested on Friday for perjury and child endangerment, according to Rusk County judicial records.

Woodley was booked into the Rusk County jail and Friday was being held on a $27,500 bond. It is unclear what led to her arrest.

Back in August, Woodley claimed that the Tatum ISD superintendent, Dr. J.P. Richardson, told her that her grandson must cut his hair or put him in a dress.

The whole saga started when 4-year-old Michael, also known as “Tink,” arrived at school to meet his teacher but was told his hair needed to change.

Woodley then related a conversation she said she had with Richardson.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” said Woodley, the grandmother.

The school district said that the hair violated the dress code, but Woodley claimed the code was racially discriminatory towards African Americans.

Tatum ISD vehemently denied those claims, calling them “baseless.” The full dress code can be found by clicking below.

“The District remains committed to providing an inclusive environment where all students are valued. The district is deeply concerned that the baseless claims being circulated at this time have cast doubt on that commitment,” said Superintendent J.P. Richardson.

Woodley’s grandson has since been expelled from the school and school board members refused to allow him to return at their most recent meeting until the hair was cut.

Woodley’s family said that they would file a lawsuit in response to the decision.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now