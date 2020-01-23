Grandmother caught with over 200 pounds of meth

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WNCN) — A 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter were arrested at a San Diego border crossing when authorities say they were trying to sneak 200 pounds of methamphetamine into the country.

Authorities say on January 19, around 12:40 p.m., the grandmother and her granddaughter, both U.S. citizens, entered the Andrade port of entry in San Diego driving a 2006 Dodge Durango.

A CBP canine team was roving through vehicle lanes when the canine alerted to the vehicle’s passenger-side door. An investigation into the vehicle happened soon after.

CBP officers say they seized 299 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 219 pounds from the vehicle’s roof, doors and quarter panels. Both women were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation agents.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $416,000.

The vehicle the pair was driving in was also seized.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



