COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A grieving Columbus grandmother turned her pain into purpose in an effort to keep kids off the streets. Rasheeda Ali lost her 14-year-old grandson, Jaleel Rasheed Ali, to gun violence in October 2021.

After his death, she is calling the community together to focus on the youth. Her grandson’s death is the inspiration behind “Grannies on Guard.”

“This is for Jaleel, I said when he was killed, his death would not be in vain … I just really like to think what he would have become,” said Ali.

“Grannies on Guard” is giving kids an alternative to gangs and violence, something Rasheeda says she wishes her grandson knew he had.

“There’s just too much killing and these are young boys that are doing this,” said Ali.

Rasheeda says she noticed a shift with her grandsons around the ages of 10 and 11 years old. Which has led her to focus on kids ages 7-12.

“I just want to give them something that will make them think that they can have another alternative to being in the streets, not knowing who they’re with,” she said.

Ali says it all starts at home and it takes a village to raise the children in our community.

“Go back and take it back to the old school when grandmamas and other parents in the neighborhood would be that village for us, that would raise us … If there are children in your neighborhood, there should be some grannies on guard.”

“Grannies on Guard” has partnered with recreation centers throughout the community to host electronic free events. By bringing in special guests and filling the time with games, they hope to give kids something to look forward to. The group is currently meeting once a month.