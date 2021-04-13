NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to the murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. NMSP released lapel and dashcam video Friday showing what happened. KRQE News 13 is only showing a small portion of the video.

A screenshot shows 39-year-old Omar Cueva pointing an AR-15 rifle at Officer Jarrott on I-10, just east of Deming in early February. You can hear Officer Jarrott tell Cueva he pulled him over because the tint on his window was too dark. Officer Jarrott can also be heard asking if he could take Cueva’s gun for his safety.

Cueva gets out of the truck and shot at the officer as he was walking toward the rear of the vehicle. Officer Jarrott then ducked and fell onto his back as Cueva ran around the truck toward the officer. That’s when, officials say, Cueva fired several more rounds which struck and killed Officer Jarrott. Then Cueva ran toward the front of the truck and shot Officer Jarrot point-blank in the back of the head.

In the video, you can see homeland security officers rush in within a minute to help Officer Jarrott. The officers notified New Mexico State Police that an officer was down. Cueva fled – he was later killed in a shoot-out with police.