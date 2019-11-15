GRAPHIC VIDEO: Teenage quadruple amputee wrestled to ground by deputy

WARNING: This video contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers

TUCSON, Ariz. (WNCN/KOLD) — A shocking video obtained by CBS-affiliate KOLD News 13 shows an Arizona deputy taking aggressive action against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee in a group home.

According to KOLD, the video was recorded by a 16-year-old inside the Tucson group home in September and was given to the by the Pima County Public Defender’s Office.

The 15-year-old was in the group home after being abandoned by his family, KOLD reports. The teen was accused of knocking over a trash can and verbally threatening a worker, which is why deputies were called to the home.

The raw video, which is eight minutes long, begins with the deputy on top of the teen quadruple amputee. The deputy wrestles the teen to the floor while the teen shouts and swears at the deputy to get off him.

The video also shows the arrest of the 16-year-old who was recording the incident.

Both teens were charged with disorderly conduct, according to KOLD.

The video was shown to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department by a KOLD reporter. The department had not seen the video beforehand.

After viewing the video, the sheriff’s department began an internal investigation, according to KOLD.

Joel Feinman, the Pima County Public Defender, was outraged when he saw the video.

“Men with badges should not be acting this way,” he said. “Men and women who do act this way should not have badges and guns.”

Feinman’s office told KOLD it is rare videos such as this make daylight.

According to KOLD, the charges against the teenage amputee were dropped after the Pima County Attorney’s Office viewed the recording. Charges against the teen who recorded the video have not been dropped yet.

Sam Jurgena, the public defender representing the 15-year-old, told KOLD the teen wanted the video to be shared with the media because he wanted to protect others in group homes.

“He wanted to talk, he wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure something good comes from this,” Jurgena said. “He just wants to make sure this does not happen to other kids in the system.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now