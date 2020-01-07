GRAPHIC VIDEO: Upset 93-year-old man shoots apartment maintenance worker twice

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) — Las Vegas Metro Police released video of the department’s first officer-involved shooting of 2020.

They say a 93-year-old man, Robert Thomas, shot a maintenance worker at his apartment complex.

Then a responding officer opened fire on him.

Shots were fired at the Vill Del Valle apartments in the West Valley last Thursday.

Officer Ronald Hornyak, a 16-year veteran with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and his partner were responding to a man with a gun at the management office.

They rushed the office doors.

“Through a glass door [officers] saw Thomas holding a firearm as he stood over a male who was lying on the floor,” said Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman with LVMPD.

Officer Hornyak fired one round at Thomas as he yelled at him to drop the weapon.

“Thomas complied and put his gun down on the desk as Officer Hornyak opened the glass door,” said Zimmerman.

Police said Thomas was upset with management about water damage and flooding in his apartment.

After making threats, police said Thomas went to the office and shot at a maintenance worker twice in his legs.

Police fired at Thomas but he was not hit. His only injury was a cut to his head.

“It turned out that the round that was fired by Officer Hornyak through the glass door went through the lapel of Thomas’ jacket but did not penetrate his skin,” said Zimmerman.

Police said Thomas had no criminal history, but it was the quick decision by officers that saved lives.

“They heard the shot and the key was the officer told his partner they had to make entry due to the possibility of any more people being injured or killed while inside that apartment complex office not knowing what they had,” said Zimmerman.

Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital and is doing OK.

Thomas was treated for head injuries from glass, suffered when he was taken down to the floor during the arrest.

Thomas faces felony charges including attempted murder.

