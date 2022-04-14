NEW JERSEY (WNCN) – The green bud has received the green light for recreational sale for the first time in New Jersey history, set to begin on April 21.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Thursday in Trenton, New Jersey, that the recreational sales will be specific to adults 21 years old and older.

In a Monday meeting, New Jersey regulators approved seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis.

Three are in the northern part of the state, three are in the south and one is in central New Jersey.

The approval vote comes a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved recreational marijuana for people 21 years of age and older.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.