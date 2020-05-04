Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Greg Zanis, man who created ‘Crosses for Losses,’ dies at 69

National News

by: WGN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — Greg Zanis, the man from Aurora, Illinois who for years brought crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has passed away.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. With weeks to live, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation Friday, so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis greeted everyone from the front porch.

Zanis’ organization Crosses for Losses is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories