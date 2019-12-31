Greyhound offers free ticket home for runaway kids

DALLAS, Texas (KNWA) — Greyhound Bus Lines teams with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to offer runaway kids a free ticket home to get back with their families or guardians, if they choose to do so.

Every year, around 400 kids and teens who have run away get a free ride home with Greyhound — anywhere in the U.S. — it’s called the “Home Free” program.

Here’s how the eligibility works:

The child, or teen, calls the NRS helpline.

Must be between the ages of 12 and 21.

Be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).

Home Free can be used two times by the same person.

A free ticket is provided for the parent, or legal guardian, if the person is 15 or younger.

NRS phone hotline was founded in 1971 by a group of Chicago agencies and was originally called “Metro Help.” By 1974 the nonprofit opened a national hotline. It is based out of Chicago, Illinois and operates 24-hours a day 365 days a year.

NRS Mission: ‘To keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets.”

The toll-free number is 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).

NATIONAL RUNAWAY SAFELINE PARTIAL 10-YEAR DATA REPORT:

Youths contact NRS for support while living at home

NRS has responded to nearly 90,000 calls, via 24-hour hotline, email, chat and online forums

85% who contact NRS are 18 years of age or younger; average age is 17

69% are women who connect with NRS

Caucasians are the largest single group of youth in crisis reaching out to NRS, followed by African Americans and Latinos

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now